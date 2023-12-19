Tracker: Braves offseason transactions

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
1 minute ago

Dec. 18: Released DH Matt Carpenter

Dec. 15: Acquired DH Matt Carpenter, LHP Ray Kerr and cash from Padres for CF Drew Campbell

Dec. 13: Sent SS David Fletcher outright to Triple-A

Dec. 9: Traded C Max Stassi and cash to White Sox for Player To Be Named Later

Dec. 8: Signed free agent LHP Zach Logue to a minor league contract

Dec. 8: Acquired C Max Stassi and SS David Fletcher from Angels for 1B Evan White and LHP Tyler Thomas

Dec. 7: Signed free agent LHP Angel Perdomo

Dec. 7: Sent 1B Evan White outright to Triple-A

Dec. 5: Signed free agent RHP Jorge Juan to a minor league contract

Dec. 5: Signed free agent CF Leury García to a minor league contract

Dec. 5: Traded LHP Marco Gonzales and cash to Pirates for Player To Be Named Later

Dec. 3: Acquired LHP Marco Gonzales, OF Jarred Kelenic and 1B Evan White from Mariners for RHP Cole Phillips and RHP Jackson Kowar

Nov. 30: Signed free agent RHP Penn Murfee

Nov. 30: Signed free agent RHP Jackson Stephens

Nov. 25: Signed free agent RHP Tommy Doyle to a minor league contract

Nov. 24: Signed free agent LHP Ben Bowden and SS Andrew Velazquez to a minor league contracts

Nov. 21: Signed free agent RHP Grant Holmes

Nov. 20: Signed free agent RHP Reynaldo López

Nov. 19: Signed free agent CF Luis Liberato to a minor league contract

Nov. 18: Signed free agent 3B Luke Williams to a minor league contract

Nov. 17: RHP Penn Murfee, C Chadwick Tromp, RHP Michael Tonkin, LHP Kolby Allard, RHP Yonny Chirinos and 3B Luke Williams elected free agency

Nov. 17: Traded RHP Kyle Wright and RHP Nick Anderson to Royals for RHP Jackson Kowar and cash

Nov. 16: Acquired LHP Aaron Bummer from White Sox for RHP Michael Soroka, LHP Jared Shuster, SS Nicky Lopez, SS Braden Shewmake and RHP Riley Gowens

Nov. 14: Designated RHP Yonny Chirinos for assignment

Nov. 14: Claimed RHP Penn Murfee off waivers from Mets

Nov. 13: Signed free agent C Sebastián Rivero to a minor league contract

Nov. 6: RHP Kirby Yates, LHP Brad Hand, RHP Collin McHugh, RHP Jackson Stephens and LF Eddie Rosario elected free agency

Nov. 6: Claimed LHP Angel Perdomo off waivers from Pirates

Nov. 2: Signed free agent LHP Drew Parrish to a minor league contract

Nov. 2: LF Kevin Pillar and RHP Jesse Chavez elected free agency

Nov. 1: Orioles claimed RF Sam Hilliard off waivers

Nov. 1: SS Andrew Velazquez and RHP Ben Heller outright to Triple-A

