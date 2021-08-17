This time, Adam Duvall’s propensity for haunting his former club helps Braves

This time, Adam Duvall hurt a different former team.
Duvall spent the first 90 games with the Marlins, doing his share of damage against the Braves, his former club, over that time. The outfielder hit 14-for-38 (.368) with five homers and 17 RBIs in 12 games against the Braves, helping Miami go 7-6 against their divisional foe.
It’s only fair, then, that when Duvall was traded back to the Braves on July 30, he’d become a thorn in the Marlins’ side. It happened Monday, when he crushed a 445-foot two-run homer during the Braves’ seven-run fourth in a 12-2 victory.
“I kept waiting for it – he had two at-bats, I was wondering if he was going to do it tonight or not,” manger Brian Snitker said. “I hope he does to them what he did to us all year.”
Duvall’s addition was just one of many ways the Braves’ lineup has been fortified in recent weeks. The team is on its first hot streak of the season, winning 11 of 13 while scoring almost 6.5 runs per game over that span.
The offense looks complete, top to bottom, and that’s certainly a chance from earlier in the campaign. Duvall has been an important ingredient.
“It’s just nice to be in the dugout when he’s doing that and not on the field when he’s doing that against us,” first baseman Freddie Freeman said.
