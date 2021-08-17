This time, Adam Duvall’s propensity for haunting his former club helps Braves

Duvall spent the first 90 games with the Marlins, doing his share of damage against the Braves, his former club, over that time. The outfielder hit 14-for-38 (.368) with five homers and 17 RBIs in 12 games against the Braves, helping Miami go 7-6 against their divisional foe.

It’s only fair, then, that when Duvall was traded back to the Braves on July 30, he’d become a thorn in the Marlins’ side. It happened Monday, when he crushed a 445-foot two-run homer during the Braves’ seven-run fourth in a 12-2 victory.