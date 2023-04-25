The Braves’ bullpen gets key member back in Collin McHugh

Before hitting the injured list with right shoulder inflammation, McHugh had allowed a run over 3-2/3 innings. During an appearance in St. Louis, he noticed his stuff wasn’t playing as well. He felt extra soreness after the outing, which necessitated the injured-list placement.

With him out, others moved up a seat. Dylan Lee and Jesse Chavez have both thrown 11 times this season, two off the MLB lead. The two have pitched in more high-leverage spots, as has Nick Anderson.

The Braves are lucky in that they have multiple late-inning options, so these guys might’ve been pitching in some of these spots even if McHugh was healthy. But they definitely did it more frequently with him on the injured list.

Last season, McHugh posted a 2.60 ERA over 69-1/3 innings. He features a ton of versatility. He can pitch multiple innings, but also has the stuff to appear in high-leverage spots. It’s a nice blend for the Braves, who have him signed through this season, with a club option for 2024.

Iglesias, the Braves’ closer, faced live hitters Monday. He’s expected to begin a rehab assignment in the near future.

The Braves’ bullpen ranks 13th in baseball with a 3.56 ERA, though that number is inflated by a couple of poor showings against the Astros in the team’s most-recent series.

Before facing Houston, the Braves’ bullpen had the third-best ERA in baseball, at 2.71.

The group has held its ground impressively without McHugh and Iglesias.

One has returned. The other could follow shortly.

White to paternity list

The Braves also put Eli White on the paternity list.

They recalled outfielder Nick Solak to take his place for the time being. A week ago, the Braves claimed Solak off waivers from the White Sox and optioned him to Triple A Gwinnett.