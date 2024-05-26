Atlanta Braves

Take a photo tour of Braves players and memorabilia in the Baseball Hall of Fame

052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
052424 aaron photo
1 / 49
The World Series Championship ring from the Atlanta Braves 2021 is shown with other World Series rings at the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Cooperstown, NY. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
38 minutes ago

Last week while in Cooperstown, New York for the unveiling of a permanent statue of Braves legend Hank Aaron, Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer Jason Getz took a tour of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and documented the major presence of the Braves organization in the famed museum.

There are plaques of those inducted. There is a 2021 World Series ring. There is the helmet worn by Jorge Soler in Game 1, the glove used by Eddie Rosario in Game 4 and the cleats worn by Max Fried in Game 6 of that 2021 World Series. There is the glove used by Greg Maddux in 1995. There is a satin jersey the team wore in 1946. There is a large presence of Aaron, including a permanent exhibit. That’s just a few of the items you will see in our gallery of photos.

Take your own tour of the Braves in the Hall of Fame through our lens.

Enjoy.

About the Author

Editors' Picks

Credit: (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay T

The case of the armadillo: Is it spreading leprosy in Florida?

Credit: Warrick Page - American Battle M

Surprise discovery makes ‘Memorial Day much more significant for us’

Credit: Contributed

Student on heart transplant list gets personal graduation ceremony at Emory hospital

Credit: John Spink

Gridlock Guy: Utter tragedy on I-75 a chilling reminder this summer driving season

Credit: John Spink

Gridlock Guy: Utter tragedy on I-75 a chilling reminder this summer driving season

Credit: Highto

Wife of Georgia Army reservist killed in Jordan: ‘I feel proud’
The Latest

Credit: AP

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. leaves game with apparent knee injury
28m ago
Upcoming homestand could be time Braves offense turns it around
2h ago
What you need to know: Bobbleheads and beach towel giveaways vs. Nationals
Featured

Credit: Courtesy photo, Tiffany Powell

André 3000 gets top billing in Atlanta Jazz Festival
Step up your grilling game this summer: Tips and tricks
15 things to do this weekend: Memorial Day events, Jazz Festival