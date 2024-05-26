Take a photo tour of Braves players and memorabilia in the Baseball Hall of Fame

Last week while in Cooperstown, New York for the unveiling of a permanent statue of Braves legend Hank Aaron, Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer Jason Getz took a tour of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and documented the major presence of the Braves organization in the famed museum.
There are plaques of those inducted. There is a 2021 World Series ring. There is the helmet worn by Jorge Soler in Game 1, the glove used by Eddie Rosario in Game 4 and the cleats worn by Max Fried in Game 6 of that 2021 World Series. There is the glove used by Greg Maddux in 1995. There is a satin jersey the team wore in 1946. There is a large presence of Aaron, including a permanent exhibit. That’s just a few of the items you will see in our gallery of photos.
Take your own tour of the Braves in the Hall of Fame through our lens.
Enjoy.
