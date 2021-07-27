Suspended Braves-Padres game will resume Sept. 24

The Braves’ suspended game against the Padres from last week will resume Sept. 24 in San Diego, the team announced. The July 21 contest was the second of a doubleheader at Truist Park. The game was halted because of rain throughout the night, forcing a suspension.
The seven-inning game will continue in San Diego on the Braves’ final road trip of the season (the Braves had to agree to such condition). The Braves will be the “home” team, batting in the bottom of the remaining innings. The game will resume in the bottom of the fifth with the Padres leading 5-4.
It will be played before the official series opener between the Braves and Padres. The Braves will face the Padres three times Sept. 24-26 to conclude their road slate. Each of those games will be the standard nine innings.
The four games could be meaningful. The Braves will hope they’re still in the National League East mix at that point, in which case each game is crucial. They’re five games behind the Mets entering their head-to-head meeting Tuesday. The Padres, meanwhile, almost certainly will be making their postseason push, be that as a potential division winner or as a wild card. The Padres comfortably hold the NL’s second wild-card spot Tuesday, at 58-44. They’re behind the Giants (62-37) and Dodgers (61-40) in the powerhouse NL West.