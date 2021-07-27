ajc logo
X

Suspended Braves-Padres game will resume Sept. 24

092420 Atlanta: Members of the Atlanta Braves ground crew adjust the infield tarp during a rain delay before playing the Miami Marlins in a MLB baseball game on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
Caption
092420 Atlanta: Members of the Atlanta Braves ground crew adjust the infield tarp during a rain delay before playing the Miami Marlins in a MLB baseball game on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Braves’ suspended game against the Padres from last week will resume Sept. 24 in San Diego, the team announced. The July 21 contest was the second of a doubleheader at Truist Park. The game was halted because of rain throughout the night, forcing a suspension.

The seven-inning game will continue in San Diego on the Braves’ final road trip of the season (the Braves had to agree to such condition). The Braves will be the “home” team, batting in the bottom of the remaining innings. The game will resume in the bottom of the fifth with the Padres leading 5-4.

It will be played before the official series opener between the Braves and Padres. The Braves will face the Padres three times Sept. 24-26 to conclude their road slate. Each of those games will be the standard nine innings.

The four games could be meaningful. The Braves will hope they’re still in the National League East mix at that point, in which case each game is crucial. They’re five games behind the Mets entering their head-to-head meeting Tuesday. The Padres, meanwhile, almost certainly will be making their postseason push, be that as a potential division winner or as a wild card. The Padres comfortably hold the NL’s second wild-card spot Tuesday, at 58-44. They’re behind the Giants (62-37) and Dodgers (61-40) in the powerhouse NL West.

In Other News
1
Braves’ Drew Smyly on track to make start Thursday
2
Drew Waters making progress in what he calls ‘best season’
3
Huascar Ynoa pitching Tuesday at Braves’ Florida complex
4
Braves’ Ian Anderson likely to make rehab start before returning
5
5 takeaways after Braves split doubleheader with Mets
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top