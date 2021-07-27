Suspended Braves-Padres game will resume Sept. 24

The seven-inning game will continue in San Diego on the Braves’ final road trip of the season (the Braves had to agree to such condition). The Braves will be the “home” team, batting in the bottom of the remaining innings. The game will resume in the bottom of the fifth with the Padres leading 5-4.

It will be played before the official series opener between the Braves and Padres. The Braves will face the Padres three times Sept. 24-26 to conclude their road slate. Each of those games will be the standard nine innings.