Stripers’ road woes continue

Gwinnett shortstop Orlando Arcia is batting .312 with a .926 OPS. (Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights)
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

The Gwinnett Stripers (22-25) went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position in a 4-2 loss Sunday in Norfolk, Va. The Stripers are 13-22 in their last 35 games, including 1-8 in their last nine road games.

Shortstop Orlando Arcia accounted for three of Gwinnett’s seven hits against the Tides, going 3-for-4. Arcia has now reached base safely in 42 of 46 games, batting .312 with a .926 OPS.

Gwinnett starter Jose Rodriguez allowed all four Norfolk runs in the second. Relievers Connor Johnstone, Chasen Bradford, Trevor Kelley, and Jacob Webb combined on six scoreless, three-hit innings to finish the game.

The Stripers continue their road trip with a six-game set, starting Tuesday, at Durham, N.C.

