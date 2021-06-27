Stripers’ road woes continue

The Gwinnett Stripers (22-25) went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position in a 4-2 loss Sunday in Norfolk, Va. The Stripers are 13-22 in their last 35 games, including 1-8 in their last nine road games.
Shortstop Orlando Arcia accounted for three of Gwinnett’s seven hits against the Tides, going 3-for-4. Arcia has now reached base safely in 42 of 46 games, batting .312 with a .926 OPS.
Gwinnett starter Jose Rodriguez allowed all four Norfolk runs in the second. Relievers Connor Johnstone, Chasen Bradford, Trevor Kelley, and Jacob Webb combined on six scoreless, three-hit innings to finish the game.
The Stripers continue their road trip with a six-game set, starting Tuesday, at Durham, N.C.