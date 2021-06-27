Stripers’ road woes continue

Shortstop Orlando Arcia accounted for three of Gwinnett’s seven hits against the Tides, going 3-for-4. Arcia has now reached base safely in 42 of 46 games, batting .312 with a .926 OPS.

Gwinnett starter Jose Rodriguez allowed all four Norfolk runs in the second. Relievers Connor Johnstone, Chasen Bradford, Trevor Kelley, and Jacob Webb combined on six scoreless, three-hit innings to finish the game.