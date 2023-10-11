Strider will start Game 4 vs. Phillies

The Braves have announced that Spencer Strider will start Thursday’s Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Phillies in Philadelphia.
The announcement was made on the eve of Wednesday’s Game 3 in the best-of-five series.
Your NLDS Game 4 Starter: @SpencerSTRIDer #AsOneATL pic.twitter.com/0tii3QwnVz— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 11, 2023
Strider struck out eight in seven innings of Game 1 of the series, but the Braves eventually lost to the Phillies 3-0. Atlanta tied the series with a 5-4 victory in Game 2.
