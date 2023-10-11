BreakingNews
BREAKING: Georgia Ports seeks study on deepening the Savannah River again

Strider will start Game 4 vs. Phillies

Credit: Miguel.Martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
Updated 0 minutes ago
The Braves have announced that Spencer Strider will start Thursday’s Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Phillies in Philadelphia.

The announcement was made on the eve of Wednesday’s Game 3 in the best-of-five series.

Strider struck out eight in seven innings of Game 1 of the series, but the Braves eventually lost to the Phillies 3-0. Atlanta tied the series with a 5-4 victory in Game 2.

AJC Sports
Credit: TNS

