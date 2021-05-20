Shane Greene expected to begin pitching for Triple-A next week

The Braves re-signed Greene, 32, earlier this month to a one-year deal. An All-Star in 2019, Greene has spent the past season and a half with the Braves and will bolster the backend of their bullpen.

“Early in the week, he’s going to start pitching,” manager Brian Snitker said. “Then we’ll probably just take it an outing at a time. Hopefully we don’t get rushed into bringing him up here before he gets some under his belt. I know he’s itching to go. I don’t know 100% when he’s going to face hitters, that’s coming up in the next day or so. And by the first of (next) week he’ll be pitching in games for Gwinnett.”