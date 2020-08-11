Ronald Acuna scratched from Braves lineup with wrist soreness

Acuna was scratched around 90 minutes before first pitch in the Bronx, where the Braves were opening a two-game series against the New York Yankees. He’s considered day-to-day.

Ender Inciarte replaced Acuna in center field, with Adam Duvall and Marcell Ozuna manning the left and right corners, respectively. The Braves also tweaked their lineup, moving shortstop Dansby Swanson to Acuna’s leadoff spot and designated hitter Travis d’Arnaud from fifth into Swanson’s second spot. Inciarte hit ninth.