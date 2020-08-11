Ronald Acuna scratched from Braves lineup with wrist soreness

The Braves scratched outfielder Ronald Acuna from their lineup Tuesday because of soreness in his left wrist.
Acuna was scratched around 90 minutes before first pitch in the Bronx, where the Braves were opening a two-game series against the New York Yankees. He’s considered day-to-day.
Ender Inciarte replaced Acuna in center field, with Adam Duvall and Marcell Ozuna manning the left and right corners, respectively. The Braves also tweaked their lineup, moving shortstop Dansby Swanson to Acuna’s leadoff spot and designated hitter Travis d’Arnaud from fifth into Swanson’s second spot. Inciarte hit ninth.
Second baseman Ozzie Albies, Acuna’s teammate and best friend, has been on the 10-day injured list with his own (right) wrist soreness because of a bone bruise that he tried playing through. The Braves are taking it cautiously with Acuna.
Acuna, 22, had played in each of the Braves’ 18 games entering Tuesday. He’s hit .258 with four homers, nine RBIs and 12 runs scored. Acuna has caught fire since a slow start, including three home runs against the Phillies in Sunday’s doubleheader.