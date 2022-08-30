BreakingNews
Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91
ajc logo
X

Ronald Acuna (knee) out again, but ‘getting better’

Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna reacts after scoring on a two-run double by Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson in the sixth inning at Truist Park on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna reacts after scoring on a two-run double by Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson in the sixth inning at Truist Park on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 14 minutes ago

Ronald Acuna was out of the Braves’ lineup for the third consecutive game Tuesday. Acuna has right-knee soreness, but previously said he expected to return to the lineup for Tuesday’s series opener against the Rockies. His absence marked his fourth consecutive day off because the Braves didn’t play Monday.

Acuna, who tore his ACL last summer, has dealt with nagging injuries throughout the season. He described his recent soreness, which is part of the recovery process, as “pretty intense.” The pain and come and gone throughout the season, and the Braves have managed him accordingly.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

“He’s better,” manager Brian Snitker said, adding Acuna was treated during Monday’s off-day. “Things had calmed down a lot, so we’re just going to take it day-to-day for a while and see if we can’t get him right. It is getting better, so that’s good.”

Asked about his level of concern, Snitker responded: “I’m not concerned. We have time. If we were starting the playoffs today, there’d be no hesitation in putting him out there. I could tell in St. Louis (over the weekend), watching him limp around, that it was bothering him. So we’re trying to calm it down.”

It’s largely been a trying season for Acuna, despite the player making his third All-Star appearance before turning 25. He’s still been productive, hitting .274 with a .774 OPS while adding 25 stolen bases on 35 attempts.

The Braves are being cautious with their leadoff man, hoping he’s feeling his best come October.

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

Editors' Picks
He’s back again: Braves acquire reliever Jesse Chavez37m ago
Justin Shaffer among players cut as Falcons trim roster to 53
1h ago
Geoff Collins addresses (sort of) Georgia Tech’s bowl chances
2h ago
Former Yellow Jackets’ dreams on line as NFL reaches cutdown day
10h ago
Former Yellow Jackets’ dreams on line as NFL reaches cutdown day
10h ago
Playing Georgia in Atlanta just latest chapter in ‘Legend of Lanning’
2h ago
The Latest
He’s back again: Braves acquire reliever Jesse Chavez
37m ago
In Dansby Swanson, the Braves have much more than a shortstop. Can they keep him?
AJC Braves Report podcast: Issues in St. Louis and Swanson discusses staying in Atlanta
Featured
CDC drops quarantine and distancing recommendations for COVID

CDC: Friday is final day to order free at-home COVID tests from feds
Mexican consulate initiative aims to raise awareness about worker rights
12h ago
Q&A: Mexico’s Gerardo Martino ahead of friendly’s game against Paraguay
11h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top