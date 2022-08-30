Ronald Acuna (knee) out again, but ‘getting better’

Acuna, who tore his ACL last summer, has dealt with nagging injuries throughout the season. He described his recent soreness, which is part of the recovery process, as “pretty intense.” The pain and come and gone throughout the season, and the Braves have managed him accordingly.

“He’s better,” manager Brian Snitker said, adding Acuna was treated during Monday’s off-day. “Things had calmed down a lot, so we’re just going to take it day-to-day for a while and see if we can’t get him right. It is getting better, so that’s good.”