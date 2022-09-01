Ronald Acuna: Knee feels ‘terrible,’ but will continue playing through it

After a three-game absence due to right-knee soreness, Acuna led off as the designated hitter in the Braves’ 3-2 victory over the Rockies. He went 1-for-4 with a towering home run to center that traveled 444 feet with a 111-mph exit velocity.

After the game, Acuna, said his knee felt “terrible,” adding: “But we’re going to play through it until the season is over.” (As translated by team interpreter Franco Garcia.)