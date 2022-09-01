ajc logo
Ronald Acuna: Knee feels ‘terrible,’ but will continue playing through it

083122 Atlanta: Atlanta Braves designated hitter Ronald Acuna watches his solo home run leave the park for a 3-0 lead over the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning in a MLB baseball game on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuna homered in his return to the Braves’ lineup Wednesday, but he reiterated afterwards that his surgically addressed knee isn’t feeling well.

After a three-game absence due to right-knee soreness, Acuna led off as the designated hitter in the Braves’ 3-2 victory over the Rockies. He went 1-for-4 with a towering home run to center that traveled 444 feet with a 111-mph exit velocity.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Braves

After the game, Acuna, said his knee felt “terrible,” adding: “But we’re going to play through it until the season is over.” (As translated by team interpreter Franco Garcia.)

Acuna, who tore his ACL 13 months ago, has dealt with nagging injuries throughout the season, and the Braves have managed him accordingly. Asked if he thought the DH benefits him, given he doesn’t have to play the outfield in that role, Acuna said: “I can’t give you an exact answer because at the end of the day, I still feel like I’m running hard.”

Manager Brian Snitker has also acknowledged the knee soreness is something Acuna will deal with for the rest of the season.

“It’s sore, but like we’ve talked about many times, it’s something he has to deal with until we get through the year,” Snitker said before Wednesday’s game.

Snitker didn’t say whether Acuna will play in Thursday’s series finale following Wednesday’s contest. “We’ll check him out (Thursday) and see what we have for him,” Snitker said.

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

