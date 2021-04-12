5 things Braves: Ronald Acuna beginning season on a tear

“The guy is absolutely amazing,” said starter Drew Smyly, who made his second start with the Braves on Sunday. “I caught a glimpse of it in ‘19 when I was with the Phillies. I saw it in spring and through the first couple weeks of the season. He’s a generational talent. It’s exciting to get to watch him every game. He’s one of a kind. It’s really impressive.”

It’s early — the Braves have only played nine games — but if Acuna continues at his current trajectory, it won’t be crazy to suggest the Braves could have back-to-back National League MVPs. He’ll get the chance to build on his hot start against one of his favorite opponents, the Marlins, for a four-game series that begins Monday at Truist Park.