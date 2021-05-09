Ronald Acuna back in Braves’ lineup Sunday after HBP

Acuna exited in the seventh inning Saturday after Phillies reliever Sam Coonrod hit him with a 98-mph pitch. X-Rays were negative and Acuna was deemed day-to-day with a left-pinky finger contusion, which was the best-case scenario.

The Braves waited later than usual to announce their lineup Sunday. When they did, around 5:45 p.m., it featured Acuna atop the order, meaning his afternoon workout, which included swinging, went well. The Braves (16-17) were hosting the Phillies in the rubber game of their series. Acuna will have time to rest Monday when the team has an off day.