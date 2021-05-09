ajc logo
X

Ronald Acuna back in Braves’ lineup Sunday after HBP

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., left, is assisted by third base coach Ron Washington after being hit by a pitch thrown by Philadelphia Phillies' Sam Coonrod in the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., left, is assisted by third base coach Ron Washington after being hit by a pitch thrown by Philadelphia Phillies' Sam Coonrod in the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves | 7 minutes ago
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna was in Sunday night’s lineup against the Phillies, meaning getting hit by a pitch in his left hand Saturday didn’t cost him a game.

Acuna exited in the seventh inning Saturday after Phillies reliever Sam Coonrod hit him with a 98-mph pitch. X-Rays were negative and Acuna was deemed day-to-day with a left-pinky finger contusion, which was the best-case scenario.

The Braves waited later than usual to announce their lineup Sunday. When they did, around 5:45 p.m., it featured Acuna atop the order, meaning his afternoon workout, which included swinging, went well. The Braves (16-17) were hosting the Phillies in the rubber game of their series. Acuna will have time to rest Monday when the team has an off day.

Acuna is having an MVP-caliber start. He’s hitting .313 with 10 homers, 22 RBIs and five stolen bases in 31 games.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top