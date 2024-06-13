Rays at Braves: Flyovers, cowboy hats and rodeo days

Gates open: 5:30 p.m.

Pregame activities: The Atlanta Braves will commemorate Flag Day with a pre-game ceremony honoring Flag Day and the U.S. Army’s Birthday. Fans can explore a large array of military vehicles and displays from the United States Army. Displays will be available for fans from 4 p.m. through 8:30 p.m. in The Battery Atlanta. The pregame ceremony will include a parachute demonstration, patching ceremony, and flyover.

Giveaway: The first 15,000 fans through the gates will receive a Braves Cowboy Hat to celebrate Wanted in Texas promotion for the 2024 All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas.

Foster Family Friday: Spencer Strider and his wife, Maggie, will host a foster care family from Georgia Kids Belong for a special pre-game meet and greet and exclusive batting practice experience. This is a part of a season-long initiative, providing unique experiences for families in the foster care community.

National Anthem and flyover: Pregame ceremony will include a Flag Day presentation, the Pledge of Allegiance, parachute demonstration performed by the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights and Silver Wings, and an official Patching Ceremony conducted by the U.S. Army. The national anthem will be performed by United States Army Maneuver Center of Excellence Band Specialist, Johnnie Watkins Jr. The performance will conclude with a flyover of three UH-60 Black Hawks.

First pitch: Fort Moore Major General, Curtis A. Buzzard

Pitching matchup: Chris Sale vs. TBD

SATURDAY, 4:10 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH

Gates open: 1:30 p.m.

Promotion: Braves All-Star Rodeo. Youth can enjoy rodeo games in The Battery Plaza, including barrel racing, bouncy horse and bull, and rope the steer from 1:30 - 5 p.m. Two PRCA cowboys will also be on-site for fans to snap photos with. Three Airbrush Artists will be on-site offering the first 200 fans a customized Braves Cowboy Hat before the game from 2 - 5 p.m. in The Battery Atlanta while supplies last. Fans can don Western costumes and props and take their own “Wanted In Texas” photo or gif and receive it digitally. Fans who participate can also receive a choice of Braves cowboy boot can cooler or bandanna. Fans can utilize the Western-themed photo booth located outside of Section 111.

First pitch: Renee Montgomery

National Anthem: J.C. Booth Middle School Chorus

Pitching matchup: Charlie Morton vs. TBD

SUNDAY, 1:35 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH

Gates open: 11:30 a.m.

Pregame ceremony: Braves will honor those impacted by prostate cancer on Father’s Day.

Giveaways: The first 3,000 youth through the gates will receive a Braves-branded softball bow.

Alumni Sunday: Fans can arrive early to meet and get autographs from former Atlanta Braves, Tim Hudson and Jair Jurrjens located at the Georgia Power Pavilion at 11:30 a.m.

National Anthem: Smyrna First United Methodist God’s Light Youth Choir

Pitching matchup: Hurston Waldrep vs. TBA