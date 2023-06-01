X

Putting Braves starter Bryce Elder’s terrific start into perspective

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

OAKLAND, Calif. — When Bryce Elder walked off the mound Tuesday night, he had the lowest ERA in baseball among qualified starting pitchers.

Asked about this, he responded like Bryce Elder would.

“I mean, it’s nice,” he said. “I think I got a pretty good ways to go. I think I could still get better. I think I’ve been making pitches that have allowed that to happen. But I think I’m 11 starts in, and in a full year, you make about 30 to 35. It’s not quite a third, so we got a long way to go.”

This quote, in a sense, is Elder. He’s proud of himself to this point, but won’t ever brag. He hasn’t become complacent – and really, that’s probably one reason he’s improved this much.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

He perhaps is the most pleasant surprise on the Braves this season.

He’s one of the better stories in baseball right now.

Let’s put his incredible start – and his stretch, dating to last season – into context.

1.92

By holding Oakland to a run over 7-1/3 innings, Elder lowered his ERA to 1.92.

He’s ahead of names such as Shane McClanahan, Luis Castillo, Spencer Strider and Zac Gallen. He’s ahead of everyone.

Since 1995, only eight Braves starting pitchers have posted an ERA of 1.92 or lower through their first 11 starts of a season. Elder is one of them. The last to do it was Michael Soroka in 2019 (1.92 ERA).

Greg Maddux did it twice. Tom Glavine, Julio Teheran, Shelby Miller, Brandon Beachy and Jair Jurrjens also accomplished it.

The first two are Hall of Famers. That’s good company for Elder.

A ridiculous run since Aug. 14

Elder is receiving more attention this season, but this really goes back to the second half of last season.

Over his past 16 starts – dating to Aug. 14 – Elder has a 1.83 ERA.

Here’s the list of players with a lower ERA over that span.

There are none.

Elder is one of only four pitchers in Braves history to post a 1.83 ERA (or better) over a span over 16 starts.

The others: Maddux, Glavine, Kris Medlen and Kevin Millwood.

Here’s something else that’s remarkable: Elder has logged 16 consecutive outings of at least five innings pitched.

Keeping the ball on the ground

Baseball Savant allows people who don’t work for a baseball team to view and learn about different analytical metrics that give a fuller picture of a player or team’s performance.

One quick scan of Elder’s Baseball Savant page might lead you to believe he’ll regress soon. His hard-hit rate is in the bottom 10% in baseball, which is not good. The average exit velocity against him is in the 13th percentile. Plus, he doesn’t throw as hard as many other starting pitchers.

It might seem like a recipe for bad results.

But you have to factor in this: His ground-ball rate – or how often hitters hit balls on the ground against him – is 57.5%. So, perhaps hard-hit rate and exit velocity matter a bit less if he’s getting batters to hit grounders right at his infielders. He knows how to use his sinker and slider to keep the ball out of the air.

“I think I said something to somebody: When he’s pitching, I’m getting at least four or five ground balls,” Austin Riley said. “His sinker, everything’s kind of barreling down. He’s locating, throwing pitches for strikes. Doing everything you can ask for.”

And “hard-hit” balls are defined as any hit at 95 mph or harder. A 97 mph ball off a bit is different from one hit at 107 mph. This is why exit velocity can be tricky. You need to look at the specific balls put in play against Elder.

Will he carry a sub-2.00 ERA through the end of the season? Probably not. Could he experience some regression? Sure. Pitching is difficult.

But he deserves praise. He’s putting together a great season right now.

The big picture

Toward the end of spring training, the Braves optioned Elder. At the time, Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd were pitching better, and the Braves wanted to continue to see them make Grapefruit League starts.

And because of this, Elder didn’t make the team out of camp.

But going into a season, teams know they’ll need more than five starting pitchers.

And when Max Fried sustained an injury, the Braves recalled Elder. He has kept his rotation spot since and has provided stability while the Braves are without Fried and Kyle Wright.

Where would the Braves be without Elder?

In April, Ian Anderson underwent Tommy John surgery. The Braves weren’t ready to bring up Soroka until this week. Shuster and Dodd both made two starts at the beginning of the season, then were optioned.

Fortunately for the Braves, Elder has exceeded expectations.

“He’s always known how to pitch, ever since I’ve known him, so it’s no surprise to see him doing this well and keep having quality start after quality start,” Shuster said of his fellow starting pitcher. “I don’t know if anyone’s surprised by it, but it’s awesome to watch.”

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Jolt: George Santos hires new Georgia operatives49m ago

THURSDAY’S WEATHER: ‘It’s going to be a gorgeous’ first day of June
43m ago

North Georgia Methodists to meet, disaffiliation not on agenda... so far
1h ago

Credit: (Helena Oliviero helena.oliviero@ajc.com)

Medical marijuana is finally here, but many Georgia doctors shy away from it
1h ago

Credit: (Helena Oliviero helena.oliviero@ajc.com)

Medical marijuana is finally here, but many Georgia doctors shy away from it
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woman dead in shooting near downtown Atlanta hotel
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Braves broadcasts will continue on Bally after MLB takes over Padres games
20m ago
Jared Shuster helps Braves beat Oakland to avoid sweep
11h ago
Braves moving prospects quickly a valuable trait for Michael Harris II and more
16h ago
Featured

Credit: Picasa

‘Dawn chorus’ from songbirds brings joy at daybreak
Teacher says metro Atlanta system gives students a way to cheat on tests
How each member of the Georgia delegation voted on the debt ceiling deal
9h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top