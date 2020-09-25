Playoff Watch: Braves’ opponent hinges on weekend games

How significant is the No. 2 seed? Because so many teams are so closely bunched for the final four spots, all at least within one game of a playoff berth, it’s impossible to know whether the No. 2 or No. 3 seed would yield a more favorable first-round matchup. But here’s a valuable aspect of the No. 2 seed: If the Braves and Cubs win their opening-round series and meet in the neutral-site Division Series, the team with the higher seed would get the last at-bat in three of a possible five games.

Potential opponents if the Braves clinch the No. 2 seed (likely): They’d open the playoffs against the No. 7 seed, which will be the team with the better record of the two wild cards. Through Thursday’s games, that would be … the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitching could make them a daunting first-round opponent. The Reds play three games at Minnesota this weekend and could move up or down in the seeds. Five other teams – the St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants, Milwaukee Brewers, Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies – could wind up as the Braves' opponent with the No. 7 seed. The Cardinals and Brewers have four games against each other over the next three days, including a Friday doubleheader. The Giants play four vs. San Diego. The Marlins play three at the Yankees and the Phillies three at Tampa Bay.