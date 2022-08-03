Player signed by Braves five days ago has two homers in Gwinnett’s Triple-A win

The Braves made some big news Tuesday adding three players at the trade deadline, and also signing star third baseman Austin Riley to a long-term contract.
But a smaller move made Friday might pay off eventually too.
The Braves signed free-agent infielder Taylor Motter to a minor-league contract last week.
Motter suited up for the Gwinnett Stripers Tuesday night and went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs to lead the Triple-A team to a 6-3 victory over the Charlotte Knights.
Braves reliever Kirby Yates, on a rehab assignment, pitched a scoreless inning for the Stripers.
Pat Valaika also went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs as Gwinnett (49-51) earned its 11th consecutive win in Charlotte. Alex Dickerson also had three hits, going 3-for-4 with a double.
Motter, who has played for six major-league teams, has 11 homers this season in Triple-A. His 10 total bases Tuesday were a season high for Gwinnett, and he’s just the second player to have three extra-base hits in a game this year.
Motter is hitting .268.
