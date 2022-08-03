ajc logo
X

Player signed by Braves five days ago has two homers in Gwinnett’s Triple-A win

The Braves signed Taylor Motter Friday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
The Braves signed Taylor Motter Friday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Braves made some big news Tuesday adding three players at the trade deadline, and also signing star third baseman Austin Riley to a long-term contract.

But a smaller move made Friday might pay off eventually too.

The Braves signed free-agent infielder Taylor Motter to a minor-league contract last week.

Motter suited up for the Gwinnett Stripers Tuesday night and went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs to lead the Triple-A team to a 6-3 victory over the Charlotte Knights.

Braves reliever Kirby Yates, on a rehab assignment, pitched a scoreless inning for the Stripers.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Braves

Pat Valaika also went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs as Gwinnett (49-51) earned its 11th consecutive win in Charlotte. Alex Dickerson also had three hits, going 3-for-4 with a double.

Motter, who has played for six major-league teams, has 11 homers this season in Triple-A. His 10 total bases Tuesday were a season high for Gwinnett, and he’s just the second player to have three extra-base hits in a game this year.

Motter is hitting .268.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
Alex Anthopoulos strengthens Braves in multiple ways at trade deadline 1h ago
Braves trade Will Smith to Astros for Jake Odorizzi
11h ago
Braves acquire veteran reliever Raisel Iglesias from Angels
5h ago
Braves get better, but Padres close gap with Juan Soto
7h ago
Braves get better, but Padres close gap with Juan Soto
7h ago
Georgia Bulldogs mourn death of football great Lars Tate
10h ago
The Latest
Alex Anthopoulos strengthens Braves in multiple ways at trade deadline
1h ago
Austin Riley: There are a lot of championships in Braves’ future
2h ago
Braves acquire veteran reliever Raisel Iglesias from Angels
5h ago
Featured
Herpetology keeper William Ternes holds a model of a hellbender at the Chattanooga Zoo. (Courtesy of Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press)

Credit: Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press

Georgia naturalists: These large salamanders are here. Have you seen one?
12h ago
What’s new at school this year?
ACC explains how Georgia Tech’s new primary opponents were picked
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top