Paula Caray, wife of longtime Braves announcer Skip, dies

Paula and Skip Caray were married in 1976. Skip Caray died on Aug. 3, 2008, nine days before his 69th birthday.

Paula Caray continued to live in Atlanta and kept up the home’s basement turned museum, with whole walls devoted to the Braves’ 1995 World Series championship. Paula Caray recently reminisced on her husband’s career in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May.