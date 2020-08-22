Paula Caray, wife of longtime Braves announcer Skip, dies

Paula Caray, the wife of longtime Braves broadcaster Skip Caray, died Saturday, according to an announcement by the team.
The statement read: “Our hearts are heavy with the passing of Paula Caray earlier today, wife of longtime Braves broadcaster Skip Caray. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends including her son Josh and stepchildren Chip, Cindy and Shayelyn.”
Chip Caray currently serves as a Braves television broadcaster.
Paula and Skip Caray were married in 1976. Skip Caray died on Aug. 3, 2008, nine days before his 69th birthday.
Paula Caray continued to live in Atlanta and kept up the home’s basement turned museum, with whole walls devoted to the Braves’ 1995 World Series championship. Paula Caray recently reminisced on her husband’s career in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May.