X
Dark Mode Toggle

No team logo for Fred McGriff on Hall of Fame plaque

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

Fred McGriff has chosen not to have a team logo on his Hall of Fame plaque, the National Baseball Hall of Fame announced Friday.

McGriff played 19 seasons, mostly with the Blue Jays, Braves and Devil Rays. He was elected to the 2023 class of the Hall of Fame by the Contemporary Baseball Players Era Committee on Dec. 4. He will be inducted on July 23 in Cooperstown, N.Y.

“Fifteen of my 19 major league seasons were split, playing half a decade with the Blue Jays, Braves and Devil Rays,” McGriff said in a statement. “At each stop, I was lucky to be a part of memorable teams and to play in front of some of the best fans in baseball. In discussing my career with the Hall of Fame, we decided that with no logo on my plaque, I can equally represent these cities and the incredible fans in Toronto, where I got my start, Atlanta, where we won the World Series, and my hometown of Tampa Bay, as well as my time in San Diego. I can’t wait to see my plaque when it’s unveiled this July in Cooperstown.”

McGriff played four-plus seasons with the Braves. He was a three-time All-Star for Atlanta and part of the 1995 World Series championship team. He played 636 games with the Braves and hit .293 with 130 home runs and 446 RBIs.

McGriff, who also had stints with the Padres, Cubs and Dodgers, had a career average of .284 with 493 home runs and 1,550 RBIs.

Scott Rolen, who was also voted in as part of the Class of 2023 by the Baseball Writers Association of America, will have a Cardinals logo on his plaque.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett signs with ‘big time’ agent4h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves’ Michael Soroka experiencing hamstring tightness
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Max Fried on potential contract extension, arbitration case and more
3h ago

Brandon Gaudin lands dream job as Braves play-by-play voice for Bally Sports

Brandon Gaudin lands dream job as Braves play-by-play voice for Bally Sports

Credit: Julie Bennett

Georgia can be next SEC football school to get good at men’s basketball
The Latest

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves’ Michael Soroka experiencing hamstring tightness
1h ago
Braves’ Max Fried on potential contract extension, arbitration case and more
3h ago
Three finalists named for Braves’ PA announcer position
5h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

What is - and isn’t - in the Fulton grand jury report - Politically Georgia podcast
9h ago
Capitol Recap: ‘Religious liberty’ returns as hot topic for Georgia legislators
8h ago
Listen to new Braves play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top