No team logo for Fred McGriff on Hall of Fame plaque

McGriff played 19 seasons, mostly with the Blue Jays, Braves and Devil Rays. He was elected to the 2023 class of the Hall of Fame by the Contemporary Baseball Players Era Committee on Dec. 4. He will be inducted on July 23 in Cooperstown, N.Y.

“Fifteen of my 19 major league seasons were split, playing half a decade with the Blue Jays, Braves and Devil Rays,” McGriff said in a statement. “At each stop, I was lucky to be a part of memorable teams and to play in front of some of the best fans in baseball. In discussing my career with the Hall of Fame, we decided that with no logo on my plaque, I can equally represent these cities and the incredible fans in Toronto, where I got my start, Atlanta, where we won the World Series, and my hometown of Tampa Bay, as well as my time in San Diego. I can’t wait to see my plaque when it’s unveiled this July in Cooperstown.”