No team logo for Fred McGriff on Hall of Fame plaque

Fred McGriff has chosen not to have a team logo on his Hall of Fame plaque, the National Baseball Hall of Fame announced Friday.
McGriff played 19 seasons, mostly with the Blue Jays, Braves and Devil Rays. He was elected to the 2023 class of the Hall of Fame by the Contemporary Baseball Players Era Committee on Dec. 4. He will be inducted on July 23 in Cooperstown, N.Y.
“Fifteen of my 19 major league seasons were split, playing half a decade with the Blue Jays, Braves and Devil Rays,” McGriff said in a statement. “At each stop, I was lucky to be a part of memorable teams and to play in front of some of the best fans in baseball. In discussing my career with the Hall of Fame, we decided that with no logo on my plaque, I can equally represent these cities and the incredible fans in Toronto, where I got my start, Atlanta, where we won the World Series, and my hometown of Tampa Bay, as well as my time in San Diego. I can’t wait to see my plaque when it’s unveiled this July in Cooperstown.”
McGriff played four-plus seasons with the Braves. He was a three-time All-Star for Atlanta and part of the 1995 World Series championship team. He played 636 games with the Braves and hit .293 with 130 home runs and 446 RBIs.
McGriff, who also had stints with the Padres, Cubs and Dodgers, had a career average of .284 with 493 home runs and 1,550 RBIs.
Scott Rolen, who was also voted in as part of the Class of 2023 by the Baseball Writers Association of America, will have a Cardinals logo on his plaque.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC