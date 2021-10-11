ajc logo
NLCS Game 1: Dodgers @ Braves


Braves-Dodgers NLCS
(Best of seven series)
Game 1, Saturday, Oct. 16: Dodgers at Braves (8:07 p.m.; 📺: TBS)
Game 2, Sunday, Oct. 17: Dodgers at Braves (7:37 p.m.; 📺: TBS)
Game 3, Tuesday, Oct. 19: Braves at Dodgers (TBD; 📺: TBS)
Game 4, Wednesday, Oct. 20: Braves at Dodgers (TBD; 📺: TBS)
Game 5*, Thursday, Oct. 21: Braves at Dodgers (TBD; 📺: TBS)
Game 6*, Saturday, Oct. 23: Dodgers at Braves (TBD; 📺: TBS)
Game 7*, Sunday, Oct. 24: Dodgers at Braves (TBD; 📺: TBS)

Braves-Brewers NLDS
(Best of five series)
Game 1: Brewers 2, Braves 1
Game 2: Braves 3, Brewers 0
Game 3: Braves 3, Brewers 0
Game 4: Braves 5, Brewers 4

