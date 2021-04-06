NL East already showing why it’s so intriguing

Fresh off sweeping the Braves, the Phillies scored five times in the eighth inning Monday to defeat the Mets. Despite failing to score against Jacob deGrom, the Phillies rallied late and moved to 4-0.

The Braves and Nationals will open their series Tuesday. It will be the Nationals’ opener after the start of their season was delayed due to COVID-19 issues. So both teams are seeking their first win.