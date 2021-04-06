X

NL East already showing why it’s so intriguing

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) scores on an RBI single as New York Mets catcher James McCann (33) goes airborne before he can make the tag during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Credit: Laurence Kesterson

By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The National League East won’t be short on entertainment.

Fresh off sweeping the Braves, the Phillies scored five times in the eighth inning Monday to defeat the Mets. Despite failing to score against Jacob deGrom, the Phillies rallied late and moved to 4-0.

The Braves and Nationals will open their series Tuesday. It will be the Nationals’ opener after the start of their season was delayed due to COVID-19 issues. So both teams are seeking their first win.

It’s easy to forget the Nationals aren’t far removed from being a championship team. They failed to defend their 2019 title last season after enduring injury problems, but the Nationals seem primed to rejoin the mix this season.

It is very, very early, but the Braves, Phillies, Mets and Nationals could make this a fascinating race. Throw in Miami, which has loads of youth and made the expanded postseason in 2020, and you have the most competitive division in baseball.

