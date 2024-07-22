Nacho Alvarez called up to Braves. ‘I showed up and I couldn’t believe it’

Alvarez described the feel as “surreal; something I’d dreamed about since I was a kid.” Unfortunately, his family couldn’t make his first game as they were stuck in Southern California due to the IT outages affecting travel. But the 2022 first-round pick was finally a big leaguer.

“I showed up today and I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “But I’m here now. I have to do my job.” He was extremely emotional learning the news, saying he cried for around 10 minutes while calling his mom and dad.

And he debuted at a position he hadn’t manned in years. Alvarez played second base his first three years of high school before moving to shortstop, which he’s played since. If that’s supposed to be any concern, he made it clear: It isn’t. “At the end of the day, it’s just baseball,” he said. “I played second base in high school. I’ll figure it out.”

In Triple-A, Alvarez hit .336/.432/.575 with seven homers, six doubles and 24 RBIs in 28 games. He credited a hitting adjustment (hand load related) for his success. He also thanked veterans Sandy Leon and Yuli Gurriel in Gwinnett for their guidance.

“I got caught up in being in Double-A at such a young age, but when they promoted me, it was like – I don’t know,” Alvarez said. “It was weird. I got to Triple-A and I felt more comfortable being there than in Double-A. It doesn’t make any sense, but for me that’s how it worked.

Alvarez comes from Riverside City College, the same California school that produced beloved Braves reliever Jesse Chavez. He wasn’t a heralded high-school prospect. He wasn’t highly drafted. Nothing physically jumps out. Alvarez is a unique story; he appreciates that.

“I was never the strongest, tallest, fastest,” he said. “But I just had the baseball savvy in me and I played the game the right way. My dad taught me from the jump. I would say probably in high school I knew there was a real shot. I didn’t get any offers out of high school so I was a little discouraged, then I went to junior college and it all worked out. Pretty much two years after I was drafted I’m here now, so I’m just going to continue to work.”

The Braves sure could use a spark from Alvarez. They’re 35-37 since an MLB-best 19-7 start. The offense, which set records a year ago, has consistently sputtered. The situation is ripe for someone like Alvarez to provide a needed adrenaline shot.

“He’s a really engaging kid, sharp, fun guy to be around,” Snitker said. “I think he has a lot of confidence in his game.”