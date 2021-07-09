Mike Soroka completes another surgery on torn Achilles

“He’s back home now just resting and recovering,” Snitker said. “Everything went exactly how they expected it to do. Now, time will tell how everything heals and where he’s at.”

Soroka tore the Achilles against the Mets in August, forcing him to have season-ending surgery. The Braves were hopeful he would return for an April start, but right-shoulder inflammation and returning pain in his Achilles kept him from playing.