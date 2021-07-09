Mike Soroka completes another surgery on torn Achilles

Braves right-handed ace Mike Soroka had what manager Brian Snitker called a successful surgery to repair a torn right Achilles tendon, Snitker said Friday.
“He’s back home now just resting and recovering,” Snitker said. “Everything went exactly how they expected it to do. Now, time will tell how everything heals and where he’s at.”
Soroka tore the Achilles against the Mets in August, forcing him to have season-ending surgery. The Braves were hopeful he would return for an April start, but right-shoulder inflammation and returning pain in his Achilles kept him from playing.
After undergoing another Achilles surgery May 17, Soroka re-injured the Achilles when walking into the clubhouse June 24.
The 23-year-old last played a full season in 2019, where he had a 2.68 ERA across 29 outings earning him an All-Star bid.