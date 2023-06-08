Michael Tonkin returns to Braves’ bullpen

Michael Tonkin is back.

The Braves on Thursday returned him from his rehab assignment. They optioned right-hander Roddery Muñoz, whom they called up Tuesday, to Triple-A Gwinnett.

At the end of last month, the Braves placed Tonkin on the 15-day injured list with a strained neck as the corresponding move to bring up Dylan Dodd for that start.

On Tuesday, Tonkin pitched a scoreless inning for Gwinnett. Now, he’s back in the Braves’ bullpen.

Tonkin made the team out of camp and has served his role well. He eats innings and has pitched whenever the Braves need.

He has a 3.42 ERA over 26-1/3 innings. But in the three outings that preceded his stint on the injured list, he allowed nine runs – six earned – over 7-1/3 innings. He served up two homers during that stretch.

Tonkin is valuable for the Braves. As a long man out of the bullpen, he often saves other relievers, especially when games are out of hand.