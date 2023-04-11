BreakingNews
BREAKING: 1 killed in shooting at NW Atlanta MARTA station
X

Michael Soroka produces another good outing for Gwinnett

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

Michael Soroka pitched four strong innings for Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, but the Stripers lost 4-1 at Memphis.

Still building his strength as he recovers from multiple surgeries, Soroka allowed three hits and one run in his four innings. He struck out five and walked two.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

Making his second start of the season, Soroka left the game with the Stripers trailing 1-0 on a day when Gwinnett managed only three hits. In this two outings, Soroka has pitched 7-2/3 innings and allowed seven hits and two runs. He has struck out eight and walked two.

Second baseman Braden Shewmake, hitting .206 this season, had the team’s only extra-base hit Tuesday, a double, which produced its only run. Shortstop Vaughn Grissom’s batting average fell to .351 as he went 0-for-4, including three strikeouts.

Richard Lovelady, formerly of Kennesaw State, was hit hard when he appeared in the seventh inning. He recorded only two outs while giving up three hits and three runs and walking two.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Braves’ Ian Anderson likely will undergo Tommy John surgery, ending his season5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Newcastle, Chelsea will play in Atlanta
7h ago

Credit: AP

Hawks ready to ‘take it to another level’ against Heat in play-in game

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves activate Kyle Wright, option Dylan Dodd to Triple-A Gwinnett
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves activate Kyle Wright, option Dylan Dodd to Triple-A Gwinnett
5h ago

Credit: TNS

Falcons trade a fifth-round pick for Jeff Okudah
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Braves’ Ian Anderson likely will undergo Tommy John surgery, ending his season
5h ago
Braves activate Kyle Wright, option Dylan Dodd to Triple-A Gwinnett
5h ago
Kyle Wright will make season debut for Braves on Tuesday
18h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta Democrats shocked by loss of convention they were sure they won
56m ago
Meet the Atlanta grannies, volunteers for Grannies Respond / Abuelas Responden
11h ago
Fulton sales tax could fund hospital
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top