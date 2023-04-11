Michael Soroka produces another good outing for Gwinnett

Michael Soroka pitched four strong innings for Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, but the Stripers lost 4-1 at Memphis.
Still building his strength as he recovers from multiple surgeries, Soroka allowed three hits and one run in his four innings. He struck out five and walked two.
Making his second start of the season, Soroka left the game with the Stripers trailing 1-0 on a day when Gwinnett managed only three hits. In this two outings, Soroka has pitched 7-2/3 innings and allowed seven hits and two runs. He has struck out eight and walked two.
Second baseman Braden Shewmake, hitting .206 this season, had the team’s only extra-base hit Tuesday, a double, which produced its only run. Shortstop Vaughn Grissom’s batting average fell to .351 as he went 0-for-4, including three strikeouts.
Richard Lovelady, formerly of Kennesaw State, was hit hard when he appeared in the seventh inning. He recorded only two outs while giving up three hits and three runs and walking two.
