Max Fried likely would start potential NLDS Game 5 for Braves

“He’s ready to go,” manager Brian Snitker said of Fried. “We’ll discuss that after (Saturday’s) game.” He later added: “It’s going to be Max. If he’s feeling really good, I’m sure that’s who we’ll lean towards. We’ll have discussions after the game. Hopefully we’re talking about that.”

Fried started Game 1 – his first outing in 11 days because the flu – and he was uncharacteristically off. He allowed six runs (four earned) on eight hits in 3-1/3 innings. Fried wouldn’t make any excuses for his worst outing of the season, simply saying he was healthy enough to pitch and needed to be better.