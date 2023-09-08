Matt Olson ties Hank Aaron, Eddie Mathews as he nears Braves’ home run record

There’s a real chance Matt Olson will become the Braves’ single-season home run record holder in the next couple weeks.

The All-Star first baseman slugged his 47th homer Thursday in an 8-5 win over the Cardinals. Olson is tied with Hank Aaron (1971) and Eddie Mathews (1953) for the second-highest single-season total in franchise history.

Olson is three home runs shy of the second 50-homer campaign in Braves history. He’s four blasts from tying Andruw Jones’ team record of 51 set in 2005. The Braves have 23 games remaining.

“(It’d be) incredible,” ace Max Fried said. “I haven’t been on a team or seen someone hit as many homers in a single season, so he’s extremely capable. I know kind of like Ronald (Acuña), if he gets hot, he gets really hot. So should be a fun couple weeks to end the season.”

Olson seems like he’s caught fire again. After an 18-game homer drought that ended Sunday, he’s gone deep in four straight contests. His 47 home runs lead the majors, as do his 116 RBIs.

After posting an .802 OPS in his first season with the Braves, Olson owns a .977 OPS this season. He’s hit 81 homers in 301 games with the Braves, playing every game along the way.

“If we were going to lose Freddie (Freeman), that was the perfect guy,” manager Brian Snitker said. “You couldn’t go out and make a trade for anybody else that was going to be better than what he brings and the total package. Now spending a year and a half, almost two years with him, it’s been everything I thought it’d be. The guy is just off the charts.”

For as messy as Freeman’s departure was, the Braves wound up replacing him with a player who could soon hold an illustrious record. It’s quite a feat considering who’s played for the organization. “Wow, that’s pretty good company,” Snitker said when informed that Olson had tied Aaron and Mathews.

Snitker continued: “That says something, with guys like Chipper (Jones), Andruw, Javy (Lopez), all those guys who’ve come through here. David Justice, Ronnie Gant, you’re talking about some big-time names and great players that he’s in company with. That’s pretty special.”

Olson is one of four Braves who’s hammered over 30 homers. The Braves have seven players who’ve hit at least 20 home runs. They’re on pace to pass the 2019 Twins for most homers by a team in a season.