Marcell Ozuna named NL’s first Outstanding Designated Hitter

Marcell Ozuna made history again Friday evening.
Ozuna won the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter award, making him the first National League player to win the honor. The universal DH was implemented as part of MLB’s rule changes for the unconventional 2020 season.
Ozuna, whom the Braves signed to a one-year deal before the season, hit .338/.431/.636 and led the NL in homers (18) and RBIs (56). He paired with teammate Freddie Freeman, who won NL MVP, to form arguably the most productive offensive duo in franchise history. The Braves won their third consecutive division title and came within one win of a World Series berth largely thanks to their dynamic offense.
After beginning the season as the team’s left fielder, Ozuna transitioned into the Braves’ first full-time DH. He hit .362/.464/.691 with 14 homers and 40 RBIs across 39 games in the role. It was a career-best year for Ozuna, who’s now seeking a multi-year deal as a 30-year-old free agent.
While his market is complicated by the uncertainty surrounding the universal DH for the 2021 season, Ozuna believes he should still be considered an outfielder. Whatever role he fills, the Braves remain interested in retaining one of the stellar hitters in their 2020 lineup.