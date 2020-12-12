Marcell Ozuna named NL’s first Outstanding Designated Hitter

Ozuna won the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter award, making him the first National League player to win the honor. The universal DH was implemented as part of MLB’s rule changes for the unconventional 2020 season.

Ozuna, whom the Braves signed to a one-year deal before the season, hit .338/.431/.636 and led the NL in homers (18) and RBIs (56). He paired with teammate Freddie Freeman, who won NL MVP, to form arguably the most productive offensive duo in franchise history. The Braves won their third consecutive division title and came within one win of a World Series berth largely thanks to their dynamic offense.