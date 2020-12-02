X

Luke Jackson, Braves avoid arbitration before deadline

073020 Atlanta: Atlanta Braves pitcher Luke Jackson gets Tampa Bay Rays Manuel Margot to pop up for the out during the 8th inning in a MLB baseball game on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Atlanta. The Braves beat the Rays 2-1. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com
Credit: Curtis Compton

By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Braves and right-hander Luke Jackson agreed to a one-year, $1.9 million deal Wednesday. The deadline to tender players was 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Jackson, 29, was projected to earn around $2 million in arbitration, per MLB Trade Rumors. A controversial player among Braves fans, Jackson became a big part of the 2019 bullpen. He had a 3.84 ERA and 106 strikeouts against 26 walks in 70 appearances. Jackson even closed games for a stretch, accumulating 18 of his 19 career saves that season.

Jackson struggled mightily last season with a 6.84 ERA in 19 games. He allowed 23 runs on 39 hits in 26-1/3 innings, with his slider proving less effective than the previous season. The Braves left him off their postseason roster.

He’ll have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot during spring training. His contract is not fully guaranteed, meaning the Braves could move on from Jackson by spring training’s end and owe him only a fraction of the deal. If Jackson resembles his 2019 form, he gives the Braves additional middle-relief depth.

