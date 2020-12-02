Luke Jackson, Braves avoid arbitration before deadline

Jackson, 29, was projected to earn around $2 million in arbitration, per MLB Trade Rumors. A controversial player among Braves fans, Jackson became a big part of the 2019 bullpen. He had a 3.84 ERA and 106 strikeouts against 26 walks in 70 appearances. Jackson even closed games for a stretch, accumulating 18 of his 19 career saves that season.

Jackson struggled mightily last season with a 6.84 ERA in 19 games. He allowed 23 runs on 39 hits in 26-1/3 innings, with his slider proving less effective than the previous season. The Braves left him off their postseason roster.