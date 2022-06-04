Love for animals nearly took Braves outfielder Michael Harris to vet school

“I would be at a lot of people’s houses and they had dogs, other pets, and I just interacted with them good,” Harris said. “I feel like that’s where (the love) came from because I never really had a pet of my own.”

Harris, who went to Stockbridge High, doesn’t quite remember when he first learned he could work with animals as a career. He feels like it was when he was relatively young. “I know when I found out,” he said, “that’s when I knew what I wanted to do.”

He has a few favorite movies, and all are about animals. He loves “Air Buddies,” which is about dogs. He enjoys “Spirit,” which is the story of a horse. And he also likes “Racing Stripes,” which is about a zebra.

If Harris had to pick a favorite animal, it would be either a dog or a horse. “I’ve always been big on horses,” he said. He rode a horse last offseason, which seems like it could have been scary, even for a phenomenal athlete.

In the future, Harris wants to own some land, or live in a space where he has enough room for horses.

So, why did a Georgia native eye vet school at Texas Tech specifically?

“It was really just where I committed (for baseball),” Harris said. “I went there, fell in love with the coaches and the environment. I know they’re a good program baseball-wise, good educational program. They had everything set up perfectly for student-athletes. Feel like it would’ve been the perfect place for me. It just so happened they had a vet program for me to go through.”

And it just so happened – as you know because you’re reading this – that Harris’ talent on the baseball field kept him away from college.

The Braves drafted him in the third round in 2019 and signed him out of high school. The Braves called him up after he had played in only 197 games in the minor leagues. He already has displayed his tools through his first week in the majors.

Harris has collected his first few hits and his first few RBIs as a big leaguer. Along the way, he’s flashed the leather with a few incredible plays in center field.

His current job takes a lot of time, but Harris’ love for animals isn’t going away.

“Definitely plan on doing something with animals in the future,” he said. “I don’t know exactly what yet, but I definitely will.”