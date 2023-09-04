Listen: Braves make a statement against Dodgers

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black discuss how the Braves won their first series at Dodger Stadium in more than a decade.

Our crew will discuss what this result means for the rest of the regular season and what the Braves have left to do to get ready for the postseason.

Plus, Justin will put into perspective Ronald Acuna’s historic 30-60 season, which was part of a week that included his wedding and a few fans trying to get a picture with him on the field.

We will also dig into Max Fried’s impressive start and why he believes he’s turned a corner after his injury.

And we will answer your questions in the “Ask Justin” segment.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts , or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast