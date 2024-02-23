Listen: A conversation with Braves play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black welcome the TV voice of the Braves Brandon Gaudin to the show.

Brandon will discuss what he was most proud of in his first season of his dream job. He will explain why it will be like working with new analyst C.J. Nitkowski after a year with Jeff Francoeur.

Later, Brandon will take us through what he’s looking forward to seeing this Spring Training and answering some questions from Braves fans.