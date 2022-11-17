ajc logo
Liberty Media CEO on increase payroll: ‘We can afford it’

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

The Braves have pledged to increase their payroll.

Now, it’s on the record from the owner.

Liberty Media President and CEO Greg Maffei, speaking at the company’s Investor Day on Thursday after also announcing a split-off of the Braves stock, touted the team’s success past, present and future. He said that would lead to an increase in payroll in the coming years.

“Given the World Series win and our strong 2022 season, we are investing in the payroll to fuel the flywheel here,” Maffei said. “Financial success, driving on-field success, driving financial success. With this enormous financial success that we have, we believe we have more to come. We were eighth in payroll (in MLB) this season, up from the mid-teens the last couple of years, and I fully expect in the next few years we are going to be in the top five. We can afford it. And revenue growth and fan engagement are good for a long-term financial success and franchise value.”

The Braves have some major payroll decisions this offseason, most notably the free-agent status of shortstop Dansby Swanson.

MORE TO COME

Justin Toscano

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

