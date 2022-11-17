Liberty Media CEO on increase payroll: ‘We can afford it’

“Given the World Series win and our strong 2022 season, we are investing in the payroll to fuel the flywheel here,” Maffei said. “Financial success, driving on-field success, driving financial success. With this enormous financial success that we have, we believe we have more to come. We were eighth in payroll (in MLB) this season, up from the mid-teens the last couple of years, and I fully expect in the next few years we are going to be in the top five. We can afford it. And revenue growth and fan engagement are good for a long-term financial success and franchise value.”

The Braves have some major payroll decisions this offseason, most notably the free-agent status of shortstop Dansby Swanson.