Kyle Wright’s rehab assignment begins with three smooth innings

SAN FRANCISCO – In his first game action since early May, Kyle Wright looked the part.

Yes, he faced High-A hitters. No, the results of a rehab outing might not mean a ton in the grand scheme.

But Wright couldn’t have started his rehab assignment in a better way: The right-hander on Thursday hurled three scoreless innings for Rome. He struck out four batters and allowed only one hit.

Wright threw 26 pitches and 23 were strikes.

This was about as crisp as it can get for a rehab outing – especially because Wright had not pitched in a game since May 3, when he left a start in Miami early due to a shoulder strain. The Braves remained cautious with Wright because this was a recurring shoulder issue.

The Braves certainly have a plan for Wright, but they don’t release timelines publicly. But for reference, Max Fried made four rehab starts before joining Atlanta’s rotation.

This does not mean Wright will need three more, but it could be a reasonable comparison for how long it might be before he pitches for the big club. Plus, there’s this: Pitchers can only be on a rehab assignment for a maximum of 30 days.

If all continues to go well, it seems Wright could return in the middle of September.