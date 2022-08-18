Kyle Wright will start Braves’ opener vs. Astros on Friday

Braves right-hander Kyle Wright will start Friday’s series opener against the Astros at Truist Park.
Wright last pitched Aug. 10 in Boston. The Braves opted to give him extended rest because of arm fatigue, targeting his return for late this week. He was a candidate to start Thursday night, but Max Fried (concussion) returned from the injured list to face the Mets.
Wright, 26, is enjoying the best season of his career. He’s 14-5 with a 3.14 ERA over 22 starts (134-2/3 innings). Wright entered 2022 with 21 regular-season outings under his belt.
Truist Park will be packed this weekend for the 2021 World Series rematch. Wright opposed the Astros twice during the Fall Classic, allowing one run in 5-2/3 innings total. His Game 4 effort was notable: Wright logged 4-2/3 innings, allowing one run on five hits in a 3-2 victory.
Young offense
A tidbit from Braves public relations ahead of the Astros’ visit to Atlanta: The Braves have 78 homers produced by players 25 or younger this season, the highest total in the majors. The Astros ranked second in that category with 67 home runs. The Astros entered Thursday at 76-43, the best record in the American League.
Pitching matchups
Houston will start right-hander Lance McCullers (1-0, 0.00 ERA) Friday against Wright. Saturday showcases Spencer Strider (7-4, 3.04) against righty Cristian Javier (7-8, 2.96). The finale features Braves veteran Charlie Morton (6-5, 4.04) - the former Astro who faced his old team in Game 1 of the World Series but broke his leg and missed the remainder of the series - against Jose Urquidy (11-4, 3.69).
