Kyle Wright will start Braves’ opener vs. Astros on Friday

Wright last pitched Aug. 10 in Boston. The Braves opted to give him extended rest because of arm fatigue, targeting his return for late this week. He was a candidate to start Thursday night, but Max Fried (concussion) returned from the injured list to face the Mets.

Wright, 26, is enjoying the best season of his career. He’s 14-5 with a 3.14 ERA over 22 starts (134-2/3 innings). Wright entered 2022 with 21 regular-season outings under his belt.