Kyle Muller will start Monday for Braves

Muller, 23, made his major-league debut June 16 as a reliever, allowing two runs on four hits against the Red Sox. He was optioned back to Triple-A Gwinnett after the game, but it was expected he’d return soon.

Ian Anderson will start the other game Monday. Manager Brian Snitker said the team hasn’t decided who will start which game, but the starters will indeed be Anderson and Muller.