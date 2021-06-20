Kyle Muller will start Monday for Braves

Braves left-handed prospect Kyle Muller will make his first career start in one of Monday’s doubleheader games against the Mets in New York.
Muller, 23, made his major-league debut June 16 as a reliever, allowing two runs on four hits against the Red Sox. He was optioned back to Triple-A Gwinnett after the game, but it was expected he’d return soon.
Ian Anderson will start the other game Monday. Manager Brian Snitker said the team hasn’t decided who will start which game, but the starters will indeed be Anderson and Muller.
Weather permitting, the Braves were set to play four games in two days. They were scheduled to play a doubleheader against the Cardinals Sunday at Truist Park before heading to New York for a Monday’s doubleheader, which opens a four-game series.