BreakingNews
Rosalynn Carter, wife of former president, has died at age 96

John Smoltz advances to Champions Q-School final stage

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
14 minutes ago
X

John Smoltz may have another professional career.

The Hall of Famer and former Braves pitcher advanced to the final stage of the PGA Tour Champions Q-School. Smoltz finished tied for 14th, shooting 71-73-74-71-189 (1-over par) in the first stage at Buckhorn Springs in Valrico, Fla last week. The event was held Tuesday-Friday.

Smoltz earned one of the 18 spots into the final stage, which will be held at the TPC Scottsdale Champions course Dec. 5-8. There, 80 players will compete for one of five PGA Tour Champions cards.

Smoltz, 55, had a best finish of tied for 54th in three previous attempts to qualify for the Champions Tour. He qualified for the U.S. Senior Open in 2018, where he missed the cut. He played in the Mitsubishi Electric Classic at TPC Sugarloaf in 2021.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Karl H. Schumacher

BREAKING
Rosalynn Carter, wife of former president, has died at age 9614m ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs know how bad Georgia Tech wants to wreck them
6h ago

Fulton jailer arrested, accused of having inappropriate behavior with inmate
6h ago

Credit: North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church

NEW DETAILS
United Methodists vote to approve emotional split over LGBTQ issues
23h ago

Credit: North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church

NEW DETAILS
United Methodists vote to approve emotional split over LGBTQ issues
23h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Gridlock Guy: Holiday travel primer - when to travel and the biggest risks
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Another Braves surprise: Kyle Wright is traded to Royals
Braves non-tender Michael Tonkin, Kolby Allard, five others
Braves trade reliever Nick Anderson to Royals
Featured

Credit: TNS

North Georgia Methodists vote Saturday on request by 265 churches to disaffiliate
‘Not easily replaced’: Marietta teacher killed in Atlanta was a mentor to many
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top