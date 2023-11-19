John Smoltz advances to Champions Q-School final stage

John Smoltz may have another professional career.

The Hall of Famer and former Braves pitcher advanced to the final stage of the PGA Tour Champions Q-School. Smoltz finished tied for 14th, shooting 71-73-74-71-189 (1-over par) in the first stage at Buckhorn Springs in Valrico, Fla last week. The event was held Tuesday-Friday.

Smoltz earned one of the 18 spots into the final stage, which will be held at the TPC Scottsdale Champions course Dec. 5-8. There, 80 players will compete for one of five PGA Tour Champions cards.