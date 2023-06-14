X

Jesse Chavez leaves Braves game after comebacker hits shin

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

DETROIT – In the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader, a scary scene unfolded.

In the top of the sixth, Miguel Cabrera’s 99.6 mph comebacker struck Braves pitcher Jesse Chavez on the left leg – right on his shin. Chavez immediately went down, and stayed there for a couple moments.

Eventually, athletic trainers George Poulis and Jeff Stevenson had to carry Chavez off the field. They held up his left leg and walked him toward the dugout. Chavez couldn’t put any weight on that leg.

Chavez entered in the sixth inning in relief of Spencer Strider. He threw only four pitches before Cabrera, the first batter he faced, hit a one-hopper right to Chavez. The comebacker took out Chavez’s legs, and he remained on the mound in pain for a minute or so.

Chavez, who turns 40 years old in August, is certainly an All-Star candidate. Over 29 innings before Wednesday, he had a 1.55 ERA. He has pitched in any and every situation for the Braves.

He’s invaluable, both in the clubhouse and on the mound.

More to come ...

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

