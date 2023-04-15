Jared Shuster pitches well for Gwinnett, but Stripers fall to 2-10

Braves prospect Jared Shuster allowed just one earned run in six innings in his first Triple-A start of the season but the Gwinnett Stripers lost to the Memphis Redbirds 9-4 Friday night at Coolray Park in Lawrenceville.
The Stripers fell to 2-10.
Shuster gave up three hits, walked three and struck out eight.
Shuster struggled in two starts with the Braves, compiling an 0-1 record with an 8.31 ERA.
Charlie Culberson went 2-for-4 for Gwinnett but is hitting only .114.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest