Jared Shuster pitches well for Gwinnett, but Stripers fall to 2-10

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 14 minutes ago

Braves prospect Jared Shuster allowed just one earned run in six innings in his first Triple-A start of the season but the Gwinnett Stripers lost to the Memphis Redbirds 9-4 Friday night at Coolray Park in Lawrenceville.

The Stripers fell to 2-10.

Shuster gave up three hits, walked three and struck out eight.

Shuster struggled in two starts with the Braves, compiling an 0-1 record with an 8.31 ERA.

Charlie Culberson went 2-for-4 for Gwinnett but is hitting only .114.

