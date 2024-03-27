It’s only one game: Braves haven’t fared well recently on opening day

Braves 7, Nationals 2 (March 30): Travis d’Arnaud had four hits and two runs batted in while Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies and Matt Olson had two hits apiece in the victory. Max Fried suffered a hamstring strain and would eventually miss a significant amount of time with the injury.

2022

Reds 6, Braves 3 (April 7): Max Fried allowed five runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings while the Braves only had four hits, three of those by Austin Riley.

2021

Phillies 3, Braves 2 (April 1): Jean Segura’s single in the 10th inning drove in Bryce Harper with the winning run for Philadelphia. Pablo Sandoval had a pinch-hit two-run homer in the seventh for the Braves.

2020

Mets 1, Braves 0 (July 24): The first game of the shortened 60-game pandemic schedule saw the Braves manage only three hits in losing on the road. Michael Soroka struck out three and allowed four hits in his six-inning start for the Braves.

2019

Phillies 10, Braves 4 (March 28): The last of seven consecutive opening-day starts for Julio Teheran, who allowed three hits and four runs during five innings of work for the Braves. Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies are the only members of the 2019 opening-day starting lineup still with the organization.