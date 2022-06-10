Injured Braves left-hander Tyler Matzek begins long-toss routine

Snitker said Mike Soroka, working his way back from consecutive Achilles tears, threw a bullpen session Friday at the team’s complex in Florida. Snitker said Soroka, reliever Kirby Yates (elbow) and outfielder Eddie Rosario (eye) are all on schedule in their rehabs. Each is expected back later this season.

More ring ceremonies coming

Former Braves players from last year’s championship team have been honored throughout the season when they’ve visited Truist Park with their new club. From Jorge Soler to Drew Smyly to Johan Camargo to Cristian Pache, everyone who played a role on the 2021 team has received his ring on the field when he returned to Truist Park.

There are two higher profile players returning next homestand. Outfielder Joc Pederson, he of pearls and personality, returns with the Giants for a series beginning June 20. A few days later, first baseman Freddie Freeman will make his much-anticipated return June 24 with the Dodgers. Freeman will have family in attendance as he receives his ring.

As for fans chasing the replica rings, there’s one more giveaway date. It will occur July 11 against the Mets. The Braves originally planned three giveaway nights but added a fourth (which occurred earlier this week) because of high demand.

A lot can change in not much time

Let this be another lesson in how an MLB season can develop: The Angels were 27-17 on May 24. It appeared promising that Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani would be showcased on the October stage (which would be a great thing for the sport). The Angels then lost 14 consecutive games, firing manager Joe Maddon during the skid. They finally won Thursday, defeating the Red Sox.

Before the streak, the Angels were only a game behind the Astros. They’re now 28-31, nine games behind Houston. That’s by far the largest gap in the majors between a first- and second-place team. The season took quite a downward turn for Angels general manager Perry Minasian, formerly Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos’ right-hand man.

Meanwhile, the Braves were 20-23 on May 24. They went 3-4 in the next seven games before reeling off eight consecutive victories to suddenly remind the MLB landscape they’re the reigning champions. The Braves entered Friday at 31-27, a quick turnaround from a frustratingly sluggish start.

The Braves remain 6-1/2 games behind the Mets, but they’ve gained four games on New York during their hot streak. The Angels and Braves have shown how quickly reality (and perception) can shift during a season. That the Braves so quickly gained substantial ground on the Mets suggests a competitive summer is ahead.

Schedule stays light for another week

After failing to capitalize on a softer schedule to begin the season, the Braves are running through some of baseball’s worst teams during their win streak. That’s what good teams should do. The schedule won’t get much more challenging once the Braves begin their next trip. They’ll play at the Nationals and Cubs next week, another pair of rebuilding clubs.

This is a prime opportunity for the Braves to continue racking up wins and distancing themselves from the .500 mark. Their next homestand will feature series against the Giants, who currently possess the NL’s final playoff spot, and the Dodgers, always the league’s measuring stick.

Superstitious?

Baseball is loaded with superstitious types. Snitker doesn’t consider himself one of them anymore, but he acknowledge he finds himself trying to drive to the ballpark the same route every day during the Braves’ winning streak. “I can’t control it sometimes with the traffic,” he said, laughing. “I used to (be more superstitious) before more than now. I kind of figured it didn’t work.”