Ian Anderson will start Sunday for Braves

Anderson, who’s been out with shoulder inflammation since July 11, will start the series finale Sunday against the Giants at Truist Park. Max Fried started the series opener Friday, with Huascar Ynoa scheduled to start Saturday.

Anderson, 23, made four rehab starts with Triple-A Gwinnett, allowing six runs on 12 hits over 14-2/3 innings. He struck out nine over five innings in his latest outing.