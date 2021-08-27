Ian Anderson will start Sunday for Braves

Ian Anderson will be back in the Braves’ rotation this weekend.
Anderson, who’s been out with shoulder inflammation since July 11, will start the series finale Sunday against the Giants at Truist Park. Max Fried started the series opener Friday, with Huascar Ynoa scheduled to start Saturday.
Anderson, 23, made four rehab starts with Triple-A Gwinnett, allowing six runs on 12 hits over 14-2/3 innings. He struck out nine over five innings in his latest outing.
The Braves’ rotation, which ranks among their greatest strengths, will get only deeper with Anderson’s return. The team could temporarily use a six-man group until its next off-day (Sept. 6). The rotation currently includes Fried, Ynoa, Charlie Morton, Drew Smyly and Touki Toussaint, who’s made his case to continue starting after surrendering two or fewer runs in six of his first seven outings.
In his first full season, Anderson has a 3.56 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 18 starts. He owns a 98:39 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 96 innings.