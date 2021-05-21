Ian Anderson tries to keep rolling vs. Pirates

Anderson is coming off one of the better starts in his young career, carrying a no-hitter into the seventh inning against the Brewers. He threw a career-high 110 pitches. On Friday, he’ll face the Pirates, a rebuilding team without much of an offensive punch - though it didn’t look that way Thursday, when they defeated the Braves, 6-4, in extra innings.

A noteworthy discovery from MLB statistician Sarah Langs (SlangsOnSports): Anderson faced Milwaukee’s Brett Anderson in his last start and will face Pittsburgh’s Tyler Anderson Thursday. It will be the first time in the modern era that a pitcher faces different pitchers with the same last name as him in back-to-back starts. That’s a lot of Andersons.