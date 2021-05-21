ajc logo
Ian Anderson tries to keep rolling vs. Pirates

Atlanta Braves' Ian Anderson pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Atlanta Braves' Ian Anderson pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Credit: Aaron Gash

Atlanta Braves | 1 hour ago
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Friday is another opportunity for Braves right-hander Ian Anderson.

Anderson is coming off one of the better starts in his young career, carrying a no-hitter into the seventh inning against the Brewers. He threw a career-high 110 pitches. On Friday, he’ll face the Pirates, a rebuilding team without much of an offensive punch - though it didn’t look that way Thursday, when they defeated the Braves, 6-4, in extra innings.

A noteworthy discovery from MLB statistician Sarah Langs (SlangsOnSports): Anderson faced Milwaukee’s Brett Anderson in his last start and will face Pittsburgh’s Tyler Anderson Thursday. It will be the first time in the modern era that a pitcher faces different pitchers with the same last name as him in back-to-back starts. That’s a lot of Andersons.

The Braves’ Anderson has allowed one or no runs in four of his eight starts entering Thursday. This is a prime chance for him to string together strong starts and perhaps pitch deeper into a game. His team could use a gem, too, after losing for the fourth time in five games. The Braves are 20-24 overall with a 10-14 mark at Truist Park, which is the worst home record in the National League.

