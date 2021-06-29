Huascar Ynoa remains on track to return later in season

The Braves remain optimistic that right-hander Huascar Ynoa will return later this summer. Ynoa, 23, has been out since breaking his right hand punching a dugout bench in Milwaukee on May 16.
Ynoa was the biggest surprise of the team’s young season. He had a 2.23 ERA in eight games before struggling in his final outing, leading to the frustration that resulted in his punch. Ynoa even impressed as a hitter, clubbing two homers, including a grand slam.
Ynoa could return sometime in late August if he avoids any setbacks. The Braves consider it too early to discuss whether he would return as a starter or reliever, manager Brian Snitker said, but if he comes back as the latter, there would be a shorter build-up time.
“I saw his progression the other day,” Snitker said. “He’s throwing long toss. Everything feels good with him. It’s a matter of checking the boxes. It’s a day-to-day plan for him. It wasn’t the arm, it was his hand. Everything is right on time for him to make it back at some point.”
In the meantime, the Braves’ rotation has been among their recent positives. Left-hander Max Fried will return from a brief stint on the injured list and start Wednesday. Ian Anderson generally has been effective in his first full season. Charlie Morton was excellent in his past two starts, and Drew Smyly has found more consistency since a brutal start.
Rookie Kyle Muller has shined in his first two starts and has assumed the last rotation spot. The Braves also have southpaw Tucker Davidson, sidelined by a forearm injury, who could return in August. Veteran catcher Travis d’Arnaud (thumb) also is slated for a potential August return.