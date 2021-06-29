Huascar Ynoa remains on track to return later in season

Ynoa was the biggest surprise of the team’s young season. He had a 2.23 ERA in eight games before struggling in his final outing, leading to the frustration that resulted in his punch. Ynoa even impressed as a hitter, clubbing two homers, including a grand slam.

Ynoa could return sometime in late August if he avoids any setbacks. The Braves consider it too early to discuss whether he would return as a starter or reliever, manager Brian Snitker said, but if he comes back as the latter, there would be a shorter build-up time.