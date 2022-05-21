How Max Fried unintentionally helped A.J. Minter locate his fastball better

He struck out the side. He’s been pitching from the left side of the rubber ever since.

“I don’t know if that has something to do with it, but I feel comfortable on the left side right now,” Minter said. “Especially on that fastball arm-side, I’m able to hit that spot a lot better.”

Of what this adjustment has done for him, Minter added: “I’m able to pitch to both sides of the plate better. My strength has always been glove-side, but now it opens up that left side of the plate a little bit better, so I’m able to throw those.”

After tossing a scoreless inning in Friday’s win over the Marlins, Minter holds a 1.53 ERA over 17-2/3 innings this season. He has struck out 27 batters and has walked only four.

The lefty hasn’t allowed a run since April 24. Since then, he has hurled 11 scoreless frames while allowing only four hits. And in that span, he has struck out 15 batters and walked three.

Opponents are batting .148 with a .442 OPS against Minter this season, and he hasn’t allowed a home run.

Minter said his fastball command has been his biggest benefactor. His fastball averages 97 mph and, versus 134 of them this season, opposing hitters are batting .094 with 16 strikeouts.

“I feel like this is the best I’ve located my fastball, I feel like, in my whole entire career,” Minter said. “When I can establish my fastball, that just sets up everything else. I feel like that’s what’s been working for me.”

After spending time at Triple-A Gwinnett last season, Minter has been terrific. He helped the Braves in the postseason and is a key part of their current bullpen, which lacks Tyler Matzek (left shoulder inflammation) and Luke Jackson (Tommy John surgery). The Braves have needed others to step up, and Minter has been perhaps their most reliable reliever, becoming a dangerous weapon.

“A.J., he’s another guy that’s learning about himself, this job, his routine, the whole thing,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said Friday night. “He’s always had a good arm. Last year kind of went sideways a little bit, but he regrouped. He went back and regrouped.”