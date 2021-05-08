Gwinnett Stripers score 19 runs in Triple-A win

The Gwinnett Stripers (3-1) set a team record for largest margin of victory with a 19-1 road rout of the Charlotte Knights (1-3) in Triple-A baseball on Friday night at Truist Field.
Abraham Almonte (six RBIs) and Jonathan Morales (five) combined to drive in 11 of the 19 runs, tied for Gwinnett’s most scored in a single game.
Almonte belted a grand slam off Felix Paulino to give the Stripers a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Gwinnett led 7-0 after the first, 10-0 after the fourth, and tacked on nine more runs over the final two frames.
Tucker Davidson (1-0) allowed a run on three hits over seven innings in his first Triple-A start of the season. Almonte finished 3-for-5 with the slam and six RBIs. Morales hit a three-run homer in the ninth to finish with his five RBIs.
Ender Inciarte, on a rehab assignment from the Braves, went 1-for-3. Johan Camargo went 2-for-3 and scored four runs.
The 18-run victory surpasses Gwinnett’s previous largest margin of 16 runs, set in a 19-3 win at Charlotte on April 11, 2009. The 19 runs were also the team’s most scored in a single game since April 11, 2009.
Gwinnett set a record with 12 walks, breaking the mark of 11 last reached on August 17, 2019 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.