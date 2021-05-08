Gwinnett Stripers score 19 runs in Triple-A win

Abraham Almonte (six RBIs) and Jonathan Morales (five) combined to drive in 11 of the 19 runs, tied for Gwinnett’s most scored in a single game.

Almonte belted a grand slam off Felix Paulino to give the Stripers a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Gwinnett led 7-0 after the first, 10-0 after the fourth, and tacked on nine more runs over the final two frames.