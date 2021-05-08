ajc logo
X

Gwinnett Stripers score 19 runs in Triple-A win

Tucker Davidson allowed one run on three hits over seven innings
Tucker Davidson allowed one run on three hits over seven innings

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves | 22 minutes ago
By Staff reports

The Gwinnett Stripers (3-1) set a team record for largest margin of victory with a 19-1 road rout of the Charlotte Knights (1-3) in Triple-A baseball on Friday night at Truist Field.

Abraham Almonte (six RBIs) and Jonathan Morales (five) combined to drive in 11 of the 19 runs, tied for Gwinnett’s most scored in a single game.

Almonte belted a grand slam off Felix Paulino to give the Stripers a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Gwinnett led 7-0 after the first, 10-0 after the fourth, and tacked on nine more runs over the final two frames.

Tucker Davidson (1-0) allowed a run on three hits over seven innings in his first Triple-A start of the season. Almonte finished 3-for-5 with the slam and six RBIs. Morales hit a three-run homer in the ninth to finish with his five RBIs.

Ender Inciarte, on a rehab assignment from the Braves, went 1-for-3. Johan Camargo went 2-for-3 and scored four runs.

The 18-run victory surpasses Gwinnett’s previous largest margin of 16 runs, set in a 19-3 win at Charlotte on April 11, 2009. The 19 runs were also the team’s most scored in a single game since April 11, 2009.

Gwinnett set a record with 12 walks, breaking the mark of 11 last reached on August 17, 2019 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top