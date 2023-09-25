Gwinnett rallies past Durham to win season finale

Justin Dean’s three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday lifted Gwinnett to a 7-6 victory over Durham in its final game of the 2023 season.

Vaughn Grissom was 3-for-4 for the Stripers, including a double, and finished with his 42nd multi-hit game of the season. The double was Grissom’s 36th of the season, surpassing Freddie Freeman (2010) and Ernesto Mejia (2013) for the most in a single season in Gwinnett history.

Lucas Luetge picked up the victory in relief for Gwinnett (70-78).