Gwinnett rallies past Durham to win season finale

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
24 minutes ago
X

Justin Dean’s three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday lifted Gwinnett to a 7-6 victory over Durham in its final game of the 2023 season.

Vaughn Grissom was 3-for-4 for the Stripers, including a double, and finished with his 42nd multi-hit game of the season. The double was Grissom’s 36th of the season, surpassing Freddie Freeman (2010) and Ernesto Mejia (2013) for the most in a single season in Gwinnett history.

Lucas Luetge picked up the victory in relief for Gwinnett (70-78).

About the Author

AJC Sports
Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Family feeds the community for three generations4h ago

Credit: AP

Braves’ Game 1 loss features funky lineup, Kyle Wright pitching out of bullpen
4h ago

COVID-19: How to order test kits by mail

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

From AJC president and publisher: An investment for our community
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

From AJC president and publisher: An investment for our community
9h ago

Credit: Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

GBI: Wanted suspect killed in shootout with deputies at Columbus hotel
5h ago
The Latest

Braves’ Game 1 loss features funky lineup, Kyle Wright pitching out of bullpen
4h ago
Braves first-round pick Hurston Waldrep will not be on team’s postseason roster
6h ago
Braves’ Charlie Morton placed on injured list, won’t pitch in NLDS
10h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray / bgray@ajc.com

5 times the town of Plains celebrated with Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter
50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Earlier coverage: The maturation of Atlanta ‘Mayor’ Jermaine Dupri
LISTEN
Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top