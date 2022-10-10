ajc logo
Games 1 and 2 of NLDS sold out

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The first two games of the National League Divisional Series between the Braves and Phillies are sold out, according to the team.

Game 1 of the NLDS is Tuesday with a 1:07 p.m. start time at Truist Park. Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday with a 4:35 p.m. start time.

The best-of-five series switches to Philadelphia for Game 3 and, if necessary, Game 4. If a deciding Game 5 is necessary, the series will return to Atlanta. Times for Games 3, 4 and 5 have not been announced.

The Braves announced 41 sellouts of Truist Park this season and a total attendance of more than three million.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

