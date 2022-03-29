Game time, TV network change for Braves’ season opener

Explore More AJC coverage of the Braves

The defending World Series champion’s April 7 game against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park will begin at 8:08 p.m., rather than the originally scheduled 7:20 p.m., and will be nationally televised on ESPN2, rather than regionally on Bally Sports South as originally planned, the Braves confirmed Tuesday.

The game will be preceded by the unveiling of the Braves’ 2021 World Series championship banner high above right field.