From alternate site to MLB: Michael Harris, Spencer Strider impacting Braves

Their dominant run has coincided with a couple of occurrences: Calling up Harris on May 28 and inserting Strider into the rotation May 30. Coincidence? Probably not. Harris and Strider are two players who could win National League Rookie of the Year this fall.

“I feel like we’re both just doing what we’ve been doing in the past, not try to do too much or let the moment get too big for us,” Harris said. “I feel like the work and preparation that we’ve had the last couple seasons, I guess, is really paying off now. We’re just really going out there and doing what we know we can do, and helping the team win in any way.”

Entering Friday, Harris, the reigning NL Player of the Month, was batting .290 with an .824 OPS. He had hit six homers while driving in 20 runs. Among baseball’s rookies with enough at-bats to qualify, Harris ranks second in OPS, second in slugging percentage and third in batting average.

As of Friday, Strider led the Braves with 102 strikeouts over 65-2/3 innings. He has a 2.60 ERA. Among rookies with enough innings to qualify, he ranks first in strikeouts, first in batting average against and second in ERA.

Since moving from the bullpen to the rotation, Strider has a 2.83 ERA over eight starts. He has surrendered two or fewer runs in six of those starts.

“I think a lot of it was just keeping track of: What were the takeaways from the success I had out of the ‘pen, and how does that translate into a starting role?” Strider said after Thursday’s outing. “I don’t try to do too much, I just try and get outs. I think it’s the same mindset. … Kind of pitching the same way, really. It hasn’t been too big of an adjustment, just a bit more focus on maintaining energy and not letting things run away with me and try and muscle up too much. Just be in the zone, throw strikes and get outs.”

Here is something that perhaps has benefited Harris and Strider to this point: At a time when many of the game’s young prospects are heavily relied upon, they are surrounded by proven big leaguers. They share a clubhouse with Ronald Acuña and Matt Olson, Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley, Max Fried and Charlie Morton.

Harris and Strider don’t need to be the saviors for this club. They need only to be themselves and contribute however they can.

“Yeah, that definitely helps,” Harris said. “We just come in and do our part, and we know they’re going to do their part. It’s really everybody tying in together and not putting a lot of pressure on ourselves because we know they can do a lot of good things, and when we’re putting in what we can do, we’re a good team.”

Since Harris’ debut, followed by Strider becoming the fifth starter, the Braves have accomplished a lot. They won 14 in a row in June. They cut into their divisional deficit. They have won series over the Giants, Cardinals and Phillies. They played the Dodgers tough.

The Braves are a different team than they were over the first month-plus of the season.

They just so happened to turn the corner when two rookies took on large roles.

“We’ve been playing some really good baseball,” Harris said. “Even when we lose, they’re hard-fought games. We don’t quit, we always come back at the end, even if we’re losing the whole game. We’re feeling good, feeling confident, and we’re winning a bunch of series. We’re just feeling good.”